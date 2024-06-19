Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, reaching $491.01. The stock had a trading volume of 275,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $493.65. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.