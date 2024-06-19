Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. 2,640,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

