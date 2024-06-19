Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $16.21. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 246,221 shares changing hands.

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $906.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

