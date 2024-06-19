Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.11% from the company’s current price.

NRIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX opened at $18.44 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $906.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

