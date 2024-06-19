Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.28.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 160.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nutrien by 32.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

