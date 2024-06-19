NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.26

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.26 and last traded at $91.19, with a volume of 55932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

