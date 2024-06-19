NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $98.50 to $170.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $136.33 and last traded at $135.58. Approximately 294,335,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 429,748,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.98.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock valued at $263,658,838 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

