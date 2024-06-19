NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

