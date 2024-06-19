Oasis Network Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $651.76 million and $23.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.22 or 0.05444379 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09776286 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $35,748,916.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.