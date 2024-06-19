OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Shares Down 17.6%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 8,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.
About OmniLit Acquisition
OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.
