OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Shares Down 17.6%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 8,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

About OmniLit Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.