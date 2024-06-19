ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1,783,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 5,214,869 shares.The stock last traded at $40.63 and had previously closed at $42.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
ON Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. Research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.