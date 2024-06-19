ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1,783,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 5,214,869 shares.The stock last traded at $40.63 and had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of ON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. Research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

