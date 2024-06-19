Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 20,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 15,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

