Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $144.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

