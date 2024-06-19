Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.21. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 155,991 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.