Orchid Price Hits $0.0717 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and $6.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,854.01 or 1.00051755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07164159 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,611,052.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.