O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,056.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,020.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.