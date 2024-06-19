ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

ORIX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $113.43.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ORIX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth $4,612,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ORIX by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in ORIX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

