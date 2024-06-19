Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

