Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PEP stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

