Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $44.46 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $549.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.56 and its 200 day moving average is $505.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

