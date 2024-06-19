Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,360 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $325.14 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

