Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $467.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.79 and its 200 day moving average is $420.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

