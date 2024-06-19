Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 2,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 41,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

ODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$227.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.17.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

