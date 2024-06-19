Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $40,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 224,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,044 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

