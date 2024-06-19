Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNA stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 710,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.02. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

