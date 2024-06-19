Pax Dollar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $136.40 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

