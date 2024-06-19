Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $136.41 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

