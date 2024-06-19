PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.80 and last traded at $144.18. Approximately 7,287,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,396,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

