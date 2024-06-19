Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

