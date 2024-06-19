Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 8,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Welltower by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 639,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

