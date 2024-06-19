Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $197.00. 9,022,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $565.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.