Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

