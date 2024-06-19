Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $403,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 782,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.