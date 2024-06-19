Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.43 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 11,160,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,867. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

