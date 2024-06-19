Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

