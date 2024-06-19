Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 51,500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 5,399,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,935. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

