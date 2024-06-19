Pensionfund Sabic Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

