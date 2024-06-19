Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,831. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

