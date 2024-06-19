Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.