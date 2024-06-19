Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Personal Assets’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PNL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 489 ($6.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,807. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,766.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 477.37. Personal Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 457 ($5.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 492.50 ($6.26).

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 294 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,420.02 ($1,804.35). 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

