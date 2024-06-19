Peter D.O. Donhauser Buys 2,835 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 2,835 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $10,319.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $328.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
