Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.62

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,918,204 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 28.92.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

