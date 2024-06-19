Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.41. 29,817,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 33,368,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

