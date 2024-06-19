Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.90

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.31), with a volume of 10490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a market capitalization of £103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £963.12 ($1,223.79). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,745 shares of company stock worth $292,059. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.