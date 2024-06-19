Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 16.1%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 499,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 286,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Power Metals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.84.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
