Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

