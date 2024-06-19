Prism Advisors Inc. Acquires 794 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 957,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

