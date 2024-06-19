Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of BATS:NULG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,414 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

