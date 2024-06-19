Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,720. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

