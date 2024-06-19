Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $146.48 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $8.03 or 0.00012363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $146.48 million and $1.79 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,900.75 or 0.99966537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00080556 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.13645184 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,485,575.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

